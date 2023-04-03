Legal advice for wrongful termination





I work remotely for an American Silicon Valley company. I work out of Vancouver personally, so I have never met my colleagues except once last year.





I’ve been stonewalled by management, where they barely offer help and refuse to speak with me in meetings (I work remotely). Lately they handed me a PIP which involves being too slow for a project they have prevented me from handing off.

What is a good lawyer or law firm I can reach regarding wrongful termination in Vancouver?