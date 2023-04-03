mildleaf in
Legal advice for wrongful termination
What is a good lawyer or law firm I can reach regarding wrongful termination in Vancouver?
I work remotely for an American Silicon Valley company. I work out of Vancouver personally, so I have never met my colleagues except once last year.
I’ve been stonewalled by management, where they barely offer help and refuse to speak with me in meetings (I work remotely). Lately they handed me a PIP which involves being too slow for a project they have prevented me from handing off.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You're not likely to get good advice from this about specific lawyers, but if you're just on a PIP, I'm not sure you have much of a case for wrongful termination... I'm not a lawyer tho. I'd suggest taking to Google and getting some calls set up. Most lawyers will have at least a consultation to let you know your likelihood.
2
mildleafProduct Designer
Unlike some other companies, this PIP does not have a severance option.
It only makes me acknowledge the terms and allow immediate termination at a certain point in time.
