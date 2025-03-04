Someone in my team has just been RIFed, am i safe?

This came in today with no warning that an overall RIF was happening, just suddenly got notice from the boss that person X was no longer in the team. This person is in the management track while I'm on the technical IC track. I haven't heard of anyone else being RIFed (at least yet). The company is doing well, loads of investment and work. Does anyone know what might be happening? Is this likely to be specific to this one person or are there further risks for others like me?





UPDATE: not just someone in my team, it seems a wider org thing, multiple people RIDed at different levels. Should I talk to my manager?