Glassdoor ratings and how companies get bad reviews removed

Saw this article: https://blog.pragmaticengineer.com/layoffs-push-down-scores-on-glassdoor/









Thought it had some really interesting insight with regard to Glassdoor and how companies are able to remove bad reviews.





TL;DR: Glassdoor will typically only remove reviews if it breaks their terms of service. Some companies have dedicated HR reps to flag rule-breaking submissions in an effort to get them removed and keep the high reviews.