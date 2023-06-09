19g618l488r3jp in  
Software Engineer  

Google SWE - no team match after 12 months?

Hi,


Due to hiring freeze etc., I could not get a team match during the 12 months of my interview feedback being valid.

What comes after that period? I realize I have to re-apply, but do I get a head-start in the interviews or is it like I've never applied before and you start from 0?


Thank you in advance

9
7287
crack7headSales Engineer  
Even if 12 months has passed, you can still request your recruiter to reutilize your interviews.
9
bcnecoProgram Manager  
Yeah, there's no harm in asking. If you do have to re-interview, it's possible they may expedite the process for you and reduce the number of interviews.
5

