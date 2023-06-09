19g618l488r3jp in
Google SWE - no team match after 12 months?
Hi,
Due to hiring freeze etc., I could not get a team match during the 12 months of my interview feedback being valid.
What comes after that period? I realize I have to re-apply, but do I get a head-start in the interviews or is it like I've never applied before and you start from 0?
Thank you in advance
9
7287
Sort by:
crack7headSales Engineer
Even if 12 months has passed, you can still request your recruiter to reutilize your interviews.
9
bcnecoProgram Manager
Yeah, there's no harm in asking. If you do have to re-interview, it's possible they may expedite the process for you and reduce the number of interviews.
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473