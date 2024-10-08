Offer Eval

Poll

I got below offers.





can I actually leverage offer 2 ( base 140K) to match the offer 1 (base 135k) given the details. The iffer 1 outs me at 145k so higer than offer 2 but bonus does not hit my account until 2026 start. How can I do that? I have already accepted $135k offer.





P.S. I am on H1B - got laid off and grace period is on. I am leaned toward joining Availity since they already started my h1b processes.





Role is in data science space ic level

YoE - 3.5





