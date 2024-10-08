Offer Eval

Python42 in
I got below offers.
can I actually leverage offer 2 ( base 140K) to match the offer 1 (base 135k) given the details. The iffer 1 outs me at 145k so higer than offer 2 but bonus does not hit my account until 2026 start. How can I do that? I have already accepted $135k offer.
P.S. I am on H1B - got laid off and grace period is on. I am leaned toward joining Availity since they already started my h1b processes.
Role is in data science space ic level
YoE - 3.5
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Just join Availity. Is the headache and risk of any h1b issues really worth an extra $5k/year, you probably make that up next year with a raise anyways
15
Python42Data Scientist
That’s true, they already initiated the transfer and i am leaned to join them. Since I got a slightly higher offer just wanted to check if they can match it. The roles, domain, products are very same. So wanted to check with them if they can value me at the same rate.
I agree your point that I will make that with raise but just thinking of compounding on higher base will pay it off well
