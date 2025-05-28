Rakesh Reddy in
Poll
Qualcomm(chennai) vs AMD(hyderabad) offer
I have offer from both companies with same pay.
Select one
31 participants
3
566
Sort by:
penguHardware Engineer 10 hours ago
If both offers are equal in pay, I'd lean AMD just based on their recent momentum and strong positioning in the chip industry. Their work on high-performance CPUs and GPUs could give you more interesting technical challenges and exposure to cutting-edge products. But team culture and project assignment matter more than brand. Try to get a sense of which team you’d be happier in day-to-day.
1
sgupta20Hardware Engineer 10 hours ago
Adding to that, I’ve heard AMD Hyderabad has a more relaxed vibe compared to Qualcomm Chennai, which can be a bit intense depending on the team. Also worth considering living preferences. Hyderabad tends to be more affordable and has a solid tech community.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
764,042