Miguel Alejandro Rayos-Velazquez in  
Product Manager  

Anyone from Adobe?

Looking for someone from Adobe because I have a couple of questions about working for that company. Would love to connect and chat a bit if someone has time.


Greatly appreciate the time!

2
1164
Sort by:
Lso916826uqProduct Designer at Adobe 
Adobe is an awesome company. High quality recruiting unlike other tech companies. Like you’ll really like the people you work with. I’ve had a great experience so far.
1

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217