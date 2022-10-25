Miguel Alejandro Rayos-Velazquez in
Anyone from Adobe?
Looking for someone from Adobe because I have a couple of questions about working for that company. Would love to connect and chat a bit if someone has time.
Greatly appreciate the time!
Lso916826uqProduct Designer at Adobe
Adobe is an awesome company. High quality recruiting unlike other tech companies. Like you’ll really like the people you work with. I’ve had a great experience so far.
1
