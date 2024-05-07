FrankieDa in  
Apple Introduces M4 Chip

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/05/apple-introduces-m4-chip/


"With these improvements to the CPU and GPU, M4 maintains Apple silicon’s industry-leading performance per watt. M4 can deliver the same performance as M2 using just half the power. And compared with the latest PC chip in a thin and light laptop, M4 can deliver the same performance using just a fourth of the power."


Really excited about this one, looks like a huge performance improvement in such a short time.

Apple today announced M4, the latest Apple-designed silicon chip delivering phenomenal performance to the all-new iPad Pro.

I know a lot of people aren't hyped about this being specifically on an iPad right now, but I actually kind of like it. I've been preferring to use iPads and tablets moreso than regular laptops nowadays anyways.
What sort of tasks are you doing on an iPad?
