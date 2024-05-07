FrankieDa in
Apple Introduces M4 Chip
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/05/apple-introduces-m4-chip/
"With these improvements to the CPU and GPU, M4 maintains Apple silicon’s industry-leading performance per watt. M4 can deliver the same performance as M2 using just half the power. And compared with the latest PC chip in a thin and light laptop, M4 can deliver the same performance using just a fourth of the power."
Really excited about this one, looks like a huge performance improvement in such a short time.
dtra9000Networking Engineer
I know a lot of people aren't hyped about this being specifically on an iPad right now, but I actually kind of like it. I've been preferring to use iPads and tablets moreso than regular laptops nowadays anyways.
rlphSite Reliability (SRE)
What sort of tasks are you doing on an iPad?
