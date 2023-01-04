Batman1 in
Engineering Manager in mid level companies vs Staff Engineer in top level companies.
This question is related to Hardware/ASIC/FPGA domain.
I don't have much idea about salaries and companies hence this question which of the following seems to be better option both pay wise and work wise.
1. Engineering Manager roles in medium companies like BAE systems, Raytheon Tech etc.
2. Satff Engineer hardware companies like Nvidia, Intel, AMD etc.
Apologies in advance if my company criteria isn't correct but as per different platforms I see the companies in 2 list pay better
Even I thought IC track in pure tech pays more.
Defense companies like Raytheon are very manager heavy, but there is significantly more career growth opportunity on the manager track.
If you are looking at just the $ amount, then perhaps the IC track at the other companies could potentially be better, no harm in applying to find out what you're able to get.