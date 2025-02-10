Barc in
Poll
Opinion on commute vs work life balance
Hi I currently work in mcol area office and we also have head quarters in New York , my current team is stagnant no career growth . Is it good idea to move to New York for better career growth and challenge or is it better to stay in current location and move to new team in same location ? My current commute is 1 hour one way and commute to New York would be 2 hours each way. No possibility of remote , same location teams don't have much interesting work
Select one
63 participants
1
2383
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 7 hours ago
Looks like you got a lot of "look for new job" responses here, which is fair given your circumstance. However, to consider other options here, I think you could totally reaching out about changing teams in the same location but also look for new jobs at the same time. That way you could be a bit more scrutinizing in your search for a different team but same location position because you'll also be considering offers at new places.
About
Public
Tech
Members
704,101