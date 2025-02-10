Opinion on commute vs work life balance

Poll





Hi I currently work in mcol area office and we also have head quarters in New York , my current team is stagnant no career growth . Is it good idea to move to New York for better career growth and challenge or is it better to stay in current location and move to new team in same location ? My current commute is 1 hour one way and commute to New York would be 2 hours each way. No possibility of remote , same location teams don't have much interesting work