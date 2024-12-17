Offer Comparison

415K at a big tech company vs 170K + .15% series A, valued at 100M? 5 yoe, neither role is senior.





This seems to be a ballpark of the comparison for engineers with 4-5 years of experience who are looking to join a startup after having worked in a public company for a while. What kind of growth do you need to believe in for it to be worth it at the series A stage? Curious for thoughts.











