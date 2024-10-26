TechGeek99 in
How to Pass Online Assessment ?
We all know that three problems within an hour and all test cases must passed, is an impossible and interviews aren’t that hard.
It goes without saying that everyone cheats and pass.
A couple of weeks I had an IBM OA and ChatGPT was not helpful and did mot give solution to pass all test cases.
Now I have another OA with Uber and seeking insights on how to deal with it!
5
4766
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,573
Also, don’t use copilot if you’re learning