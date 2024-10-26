TechGeek99 in  
Software Engineer  

How to Pass Online Assessment ?

We all know that three problems within an hour and all test cases must passed, is an impossible and interviews aren’t that hard.

It goes without saying that everyone cheats and pass.

A couple of weeks I had an IBM OA and ChatGPT was not helpful and did mot give solution to pass all test cases.

Now I have another OA with Uber and seeking insights on how to deal with it!
hqEfXtQW0bGsG4W3CbSoftware Engineer  
What they said, also it’s IBM, it will be difficult. So will Uber’s likely. Yes, a good portion of the time you won’t notice that one edge case causing your test to fail. It happens. Other times you will. Although I can tell you that as you gain experience, you will start coming up with more pragmatic solutions and just code in a more generic manner. When that happens, you won’t even need to think about edge cases most of the time. Also for the love of god don’t rely chatgpt to solve complex problems for you. It is an amazing tool for doing simple things faster. The reason it passes a lot of these questions is because it has probably seen the same question before. GPT reasoning for complex problems is flawed and will confuse you, you will learn bad patterns.

Also, don’t use copilot if you’re learning
2

