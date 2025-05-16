HenryCavlin in  
Urgent: Which one to choose ?

Hi folks,

I have 4.2 years of experience working in a product-based company and got laid pff 2 months back. I recently received multiple offers. I’m reaching out to get some honest feedback and insights from the community.

Here are the companies I have offers from:

  • Park+: 25.5
  • Macquarie: 27
  • Exotel: 25
  • Publicis Sapient: 25
  • Ivanti: 30
  • Thoughtworks: Yet to discuss
  • OYO: Yet to discuss

I’m looking for a company that offers:

  • Good work-life balance
  • Strong engineering culture & lots of learning 
  • Career growth opportunities
  • Stability and decent compensation

If you or someone you know has experience with any of these, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks in advance! 🙏

