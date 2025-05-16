Urgent: Which one to choose ?

HenryCavlin in
Hi folks,
I have 4.2 years of experience working in a product-based company and got laid pff 2 months back. I recently received multiple offers. I’m reaching out to get some honest feedback and insights from the community.
Here are the companies I have offers from:
- Park+: 25.5
- Macquarie: 27
- Exotel: 25
- Publicis Sapient: 25
- Ivanti: 30
- Thoughtworks: Yet to discuss
- OYO: Yet to discuss
I’m looking for a company that offers:
- Good work-life balance
- Strong engineering culture & lots of learning
- Career growth opportunities
- Stability and decent compensation
If you or someone you know has experience with any of these, I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Thanks in advance! 🙏
