Urgent: Which one to choose ?

Hi folks,

I have 4.2 years of experience working in a product-based company and got laid pff 2 months back. I recently received multiple offers. I’m reaching out to get some honest feedback and insights from the community.

Here are the companies I have offers from:

Park+: 25.5

Macquarie: 27

Exotel: 25

Publicis Sapient: 25

Ivanti: 30

Thoughtworks: Yet to discuss

OYO: Yet to discuss

I’m looking for a company that offers:

Good work-life balance

Strong engineering culture & lots of learning

Career growth opportunities

Stability and decent compensation

If you or someone you know has experience with any of these, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks in advance! 🙏

