How do you change roles/domains within software engineering
I have an MS in electrical/computer engineering. My current role is a mix of sre/performance, test engineer. I wish to move to a sde role more like backend or a different domain like ai. My current company doesn't have software roles like those. Would you recommend online courses to build domain knowledge
Are they recognised by the industry. Or would it be sufficient to crack a ds and algorithms and system design to be considered for a different role than my current one.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Plenty of people go for the self-taught route with Software Engineering. I know plenty of folks with advanced degrees in unrelated disciplines who have made the transition. A strong portfolio of work and strong coding skills will take you a long way. Online courses will work, bootcamps as well. Do your research on the best ones for you.
