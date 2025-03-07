Did the Meaning of “Entry Level” Change Without Anyone Noticing?

Poll

We've all joked about job descriptions for "entry level" roles with a dumb requirement of 5+ years of experience.





And, we're all like, "How the hell is this supposed to work?" Perhaps chuckling at our grim sense of cascading hopelessness and disappointment.





What else can we think of the pay range for these "entry level" positions are what one would expect befitting individuals of limited temporal work experience (i.e., <1 years)





I was watching the following video, when I was suddenly struck with the ponderance, "What if companies have begun to reframe their HR definition of "entry level" internally to mean "entry into the company hierarchy," and when they include details like 5+ years of experience for an entry role, what they really mean is that they're looking for someone experienced to be given "entry into the company (starting at the bottom) with the assumption that pay will rise with rise in the ranks, independent of past experience years.





Why Entry Level Jobs No Longer Exist:





Regardless of the accuracy of the video's information, it sparked this broader question of whether the meaning behind the words being used might have changed under our noses.





If something like this is going on, if the meaning has changed, I think it answers a lot of questions resulting from strange observations we've been noticing over the last few years.





I can think of several very good reasons why companies would want to reframe the meaning of "entry level" in the current hiring and talent climate all things considered. If true, my prediction is that we'll see a further flattening of position hierarchy, and we might even see reduced income levels across the board, particularly as programming efforts require less bespoke understanding to get the job done in the same way that modern carpenters don't need to have the knowledge or skill to make their own nails anymore.





Ok, I'm just rambling now.





So, does "entry level" mean...