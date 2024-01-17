Wileyman92 in
JP Morgan anticipates hiring spree this year
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-17/jpmorgan-pinto-says-wall-street-firm-plans-to-hire-this-year?srnd=premium
Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/FzivF
Thought I'd share some optimistic news about hiring. Not sure what job functions these will all be, but it's promising, nonetheless.
"The bank currently employs more than 300,000 people and “the number of people that we employ has been growing and not shrinking,” Pinto said."
5
4416
RoutermanNetworking Engineer
Big contrast from Citi Group, who announced huge cuts over the next few years... It's almost like management dictates how successful a company is and not mArKeT cOnDiTiOnS
12
JookimAPI Development (Back-End)
Market conditions never apply to Buffet and JP Morgan
2
