Wileyman92 in  
Technical Program Manager  

JP Morgan anticipates hiring spree this year

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-17/jpmorgan-pinto-says-wall-street-firm-plans-to-hire-this-year?srnd=premium


Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/FzivF


Thought I'd share some optimistic news about hiring. Not sure what job functions these will all be, but it's promising, nonetheless.


"The bank currently employs more than 300,000 people and “the number of people that we employ has been growing and not shrinking,” Pinto said."

5
4416
RoutermanNetworking Engineer  
Big contrast from Citi Group, who announced huge cuts over the next few years... It's almost like management dictates how successful a company is and not mArKeT cOnDiTiOnS
12
JookimAPI Development (Back-End)  
Market conditions never apply to Buffet and JP Morgan
2

