Help me choose!!
I'm having offers from the following organizations (considering these 3 as others are offering upto 31 max)
Plan A technologies - 3500 dollars per month(I have to take care of taxes) WFO
TEKsystems - 33 + 2 LPA remote
Also I am confident about the Turing interview so how much should I ask them?
Yoe - 7.5 years
CCTC - 25 LPA
Tech Stack - Java, SpringBoot, Microservices etc.
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services
If compensation is roughly similar, prioritize learning curve and stability. TEKsystems is usually client-based contract work. Decent pay, but limited tech ownership. Plan A might give you deeper backend exposure, but WFO can be a dealbreaker if flexibility matters. Turing’s a wildcard though. High upside, but variable depending on client and hours. I’d go through the interview and use whichever offer you get first to negotiate the others up.
