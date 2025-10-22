curiousbackend0089 in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Help me choose!!

I'm having offers from the following organizations (considering these 3 as others are offering upto 31 max)

Plan A technologies - 3500 dollars per month(I have to take care of taxes) WFO

TEKsystems - 33 + 2 LPA remote

Also I am confident about the Turing interview so how much should I ask them?

Yoe - 7.5 years

CCTC - 25 LPA

Tech Stack - Java, SpringBoot, Microservices etc.
3
1561
Sort by:
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services 
If compensation is roughly similar, prioritize learning curve and stability. TEKsystems is usually client-based contract work. Decent pay, but limited tech ownership. Plan A might give you deeper backend exposure, but WFO can be a dealbreaker if flexibility matters. Turing’s a wildcard though. High upside, but variable depending on client and hours. I’d go through the interview and use whichever offer you get first to negotiate the others up.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

851,564