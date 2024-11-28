Certified Artificial Intelligence Associate | Skillfloor Pune

Certified Artificial Intelligence Associate in Pune is a training program in Pune that helps people learn the basics of AI. After completing it, you get a certification that shows you understand how AI works and how to use it in different fields.

This course teaches the basics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its real-world uses. It’s perfect for beginners in Pune who want to start a career in AI.





https://skillfloor.com/artificial-intelligence-training-in-pune





Course Details:

Fees: 4,900

Mode: Online

No experience needed (basic programming knowledge is a plus)

Certification: Get a certificate after completion

Who should join: Beginners, students, and professionals in Pune interested in AI





Topics Covered:

-Basics of AI and its applications

-Introduction to Machine Learning

-Data Science concepts

-Natural Language Processing (NLP)

-AI tools and frameworks





To know more, visit: https://skillfloor.com/artificial-intelligence-associate