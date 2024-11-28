Certified Artificial Intelligence Associate | Skillfloor Pune
Certified Artificial Intelligence Associate in Pune is a training program in Pune that helps people learn the basics of AI. After completing it, you get a certification that shows you understand how AI works and how to use it in different fields.
This course teaches the basics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its real-world uses. It’s perfect for beginners in Pune who want to start a career in AI.
https://skillfloor.com/artificial-intelligence-training-in-pune
Course Details:
Fees: 4,900
Mode: Online
No experience needed (basic programming knowledge is a plus)
Certification: Get a certificate after completion
Who should join: Beginners, students, and professionals in Pune interested in AI
Topics Covered:
-Basics of AI and its applications
-Introduction to Machine Learning
-Data Science concepts
-Natural Language Processing (NLP)
-AI tools and frameworks
To know more, visit: https://skillfloor.com/artificial-intelligence-associate