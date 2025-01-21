19g617l4iktw60 in
Is the Google Hiring Assessment new?
I applied to google and within 3 days I received an email to do a Google Hiring Assessment. Is this new? What is it like / next steps after that?
I did interview with google 3 years ago and passed all interviews but HC did not approve.
bobehandersonSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
It’s new (I think as of 2024). It’s just a multiple choice quiz (strongly disagree to strongly agree) asking questions like “Would you steal money from the company?”, or “Do you like a challenge?”. I found it pretty simple. Just answer honestly and you should pass. It’s an automated thing I’m pretty sure. I’ve heard of people failing it but I don’t think that’s very common.
