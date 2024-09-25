Stephen Laughlin in
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Steps Down
What's with the exodus of talent at OpenAI?
"Shortly after Murati announced her departure, Reuters said OpenAI is planning to restructure to a for-profit business that no longer reports to a non-profit board. The company will retain its non-profit segment, according to Reuters." From Interim CEO to leaving in less than a year lol, that company is a mess
I'm also not sure what's stopping companies from just going, "We're not-for-profit, trust me bro," to build up a bunch of trust and money and then just saying, "well actually we want profit now"
