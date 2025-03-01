19g617l4iktw60 in
Senior PM to Senior PO
The title pretty much says it all - I've been a senior PM since 2015.
Prior I was a PO/junior PM since 2012. So I have approximately 10+ years of experience.
Given the current job industry, I've applied to probably over 50 positions and I finally have a pre-screening call for a senior PO position and its $20k less than my most recent base salary.
Is it going to look bad in the future if i went from Senior PM to Senior PO? And my all means, every company is different. Some have PM/POs as a combo role and some don't. Its literally just the job title I am worried about.
Any advice, comments, feedback?
penguin26
Just call it a Sr PM position on LinkedIn / Resume and call it a day. If the responsibilities are the same as a PM go with the industry standard.
