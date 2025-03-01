The title pretty much says it all - I've been a senior PM since 2015.

Prior I was a PO/junior PM since 2012. So I have approximately 10+ years of experience.





Given the current job industry, I've applied to probably over 50 positions and I finally have a pre-screening call for a senior PO position and its $20k less than my most recent base salary.





Is it going to look bad in the future if i went from Senior PM to Senior PO? And my all means, every company is different. Some have PM/POs as a combo role and some don't. Its literally just the job title I am worried about.





Any advice, comments, feedback?