Hourly rate freelance dev in The Netherlands
Hi All,
I’m planning to start as a freelancer next year. I’m curious about the hourly rates of senior Software Engineers in a freelance position in the Netherlands. Are you guys willing to share yours? I’m curious about the discussion!
Thank you very much 😁
Freelance dev
Amsterdam
Total per year
$120K
Level
3
Base
$120K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
kingmanchoVideo Game Software Engineer
I make about 150 per hour as a freelancer in the Netherlands
2
kingmanchoVideo Game Software Engineer
I also work 80 hours a week
2
