Hourly rate freelance dev in The Netherlands

Hi All,


I’m planning to start as a freelancer next year. I’m curious about the hourly rates of senior Software Engineers in a freelance position in the Netherlands. Are you guys willing to share yours? I’m curious about the discussion!


Thank you very much 😁

Freelance dev
Amsterdam
Total per year
$120K
Level
3
Base
$120K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
kingmanchoVideo Game Software Engineer  
I make about 150 per hour as a freelancer in the Netherlands
2
kingmanchoVideo Game Software Engineer  
I also work 80 hours a week
2

