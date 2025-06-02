Austin Graves in
Projects for Software Engineering jobs
Hi! I am trying my hardest to get a job in software. I am done with college, but have no experience in the industry besides school projects and minor unfinished projects with unreal engine. What projects would look great on my resume to help me land a software job? I'm struggling to land one or even get an interview. Thank you.
2
932
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
766,872
I’d look for a well documented Readme and then run through the codebase to see how complex it is.
Definitely link your project GitHub in the resume, make sure it’s neat and well documented and demonstrates the hard work that you’re proud of.