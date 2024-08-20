searchingdemo in
How to achieve high paying DevOps Job?
Hi community!
I'm interested in learning how people have secured high-paying DevOps roles, specifically those earning ₹50+ LPA or $200K+ annually. Could you please share your experiences on how you achieved this, including the essential skills required? Additionally, which companies should one target if they aspire to earn at this level?
I really appreciate your time and insights. Considering total 5 YOE.
3
7529
Sort by:
gabeDevOps
My advice: Do your job thinking about your resume. Keep taking notes of your challenges, failures and successes. Each project you do should count towards your experience. If you don't think your current position is challenging you anymore, apply to the next level. Before your interviews, study your notes and the company. Try to sharpen your foundations. Keep your confidence high during your interviews and show appreciation for your opportunities. I can guarantee you will interview better. Also, ask intentional questions about the hiring manager, company, culture, team, goals and current challenges. This should not feel like an interview. It is a conversation; aim to talk 50% of the time. Lastly, learn how to negotiate your salary. If you impress the hiring manager, he will try to advocate for you.
1
searchingdemoDevOps
Thank you for all such amazing advice!
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483