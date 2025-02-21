Cast in
Do Data Engineers really make less than Software Engineers?
Is it true the data engineers make less than software engineers at FAANG company? At my current role, I am sorta a hybrid between the two. I was looking for new opportunitues and noticed that most jobs are strictly data engineering or software. Based on some googling this seems to be the norm. I like working with applications like Spark and Flink but I don't want to specialize towards something that has a lower pay.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Generally, but not by much imo
