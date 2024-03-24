oldRider in  
Software Engineer  

IBM CEO plans of saving 3B$ next year but certain AI will create jobs not destroy them. Or he is just not being honest?

4
2166
Bitbaby  
He is a bullshitter like the rest of them all. I wonder why anyone would look to a CEO, whose compensation is tied to company stock and overall company profitability, for life's guidance and comfort.
These are cold blooded creatures who care not about your welfare. You as a worker are a means to an end for them, a tool period
3
oldRider  
I am with you on that 💯. The issue is if we allow them to walk away with firing a significant portion of the workforce while making those new jobs or UBI someone else's problem, we are collectively making a huge mistake. If they can, they will

