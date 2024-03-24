oldRider in
IBM CEO plans of saving 3B$ next year but certain AI will create jobs not destroy them. Or he is just not being honest?
oldRider
I am with you on that 💯. The issue is if we allow them to walk away with firing a significant portion of the workforce while making those new jobs or UBI someone else's problem, we are collectively making a huge mistake. If they can, they will
These are cold blooded creatures who care not about your welfare. You as a worker are a means to an end for them, a tool period