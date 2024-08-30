awsmsaas in
Switch internally after couple months of joining
Hi there, I joined amazon 2 months ago and don't feel the motivation or collaboration from team to work and it's impossible for me to learn and contribute.
How is it seen if I apply for internal jobs?
5
2215
Sort by:
2269892800Technical Program Manager
Why not apply external as well? External is normally how you get a big bump. A friend of mine recently left Amazon for another FAANG. His TC was around 230k at Amazon, he will be getting more than $300k with much better benefits and not so toxic.
1
awsmsaasSoftware Engineer
I’m considering external as well. Again same hesitation as I just joined amazon 2 months ago.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,573