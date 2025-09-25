News Editor in
Sovereign money targets AI compute
Qatar Investment Authority and Blue Owl Capital are launching a $3 billion digital infrastructure platform to build data centers for hyperscalers. Reuters says the partnership aims to accelerate global compute capacity as cloud and AI transformation drive demand for power‑hungry facilities. The move follows Gulf sovereign funds’ growing investments in AI — including QIA’s recent backing of Anthropic — and reflects how capital is shifting toward the compute, power and real estate backbone behind generative AI.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
Pretty interesting move. Gulf sovereign wealth funds are clearly positioning themselves as infrastructure backbones for AI, not just passive investors. Between QIA backing Anthropic and now building a $3B data center platform with Blue Owl, they’re essentially betting that compute + storage will be the next oil.
