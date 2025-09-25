Sovereign money targets AI compute

Qatar Investment Authority and Blue Owl Capital are launching a $3 billion digital infrastructure platform to build data centers for hyperscalers. Reuters says the partnership aims to accelerate global compute capacity as cloud and AI transformation drive demand for power‑hungry facilities. The move follows Gulf sovereign funds’ growing investments in AI — including QIA’s recent backing of Anthropic — and reflects how capital is shifting toward the compute, power and real estate backbone behind generative AI.