Wells Fargo L2 Interview
Hi community i have interview scheduled for wells fargo It is an L2 interview round 3 i agve done with OA on hackerrank then Round 1 of interview this is round 2 and last interview what i can expect in this?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Don’t skip the behavioral prep! Wells Fargo leans on scenario-based questions around integrity, compliance, and handling pressure. Use STAR to structure your answers.
