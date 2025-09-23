danemehin in
Any hope of getting a software job @ 40
So for context I switched to Software Engineering from electrical engineering after my Masters at 35, now 39 with 4 years experience as a software engineer. I've been applying but getting so much rejections, currently working on contract with govt. but I want to get into a startup, any chance this is gonna happen. I'm located in Canada to be precise and the tech market is shitty here. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
I know a few folks in their 40s who pivoted successfully. The trick was showing they weren’t “junior” despite the YOE. As much as you can, showcase your capability to lead and take on projects yourself as well as mentor those younger than you.
