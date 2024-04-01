softwareEngPro in
Am I underpaid?
130 TC
Fully Remote SWE
I've been working full time for about a year at my current company. I got BS in CE and MS in CS at a T10 university and had 4 internships. Is it worth applying elsewhere?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
1 YOE with a fully remote role at $130k is solid. Mainly depends on where you're located but that's a good 'entry level' salary for your level right now. Job market is also tough for more junior engineers, so if you don't need to, I wouldn't stress about finding another job.
