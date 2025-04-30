heiseidharmic in
Internal promotion in Apple after graduating?
I'm currently a US college freshman (information technology major), and recently got hired at Apple as a student applecare advisor (fully remote tech support, basically). I want to do offensive security engineering as my career after graduation. As an Apple employee, how would I go about internally transfering to security internships in the coming summers, and eventually transitioning to full-time cybersecurity work after graduating?
