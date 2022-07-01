Frive15 in
Any Interships Recommendations for a Highschooler?
Hello, I am currently a junior in highschool living in New york. I am looking for internships opportunities that relate to computer science so that I can build up my resume. I am currently part of a summer intensive that will teach the basics of computer science as well as help us build projects. I don't t know what I am going to do afterwards so what would you recommend I do? When I was looking for internships it was either for collage students or I had to be 18.
8
1702
Sort by:
yerrrrnycSoftware Engineer
You should look up this program called AmericaOnTech. They do internships and classes at tech companies in NY: https://www.americaontech.org/ There is also high school hackathons that might be great to participate in, even if you dont have the technical exp. There will be kids your age who can share tips and stuff that work for them. https://hackathons.hackclub.com/
4
Frive15Computer Science at Hudson Highschool of Learning Technology
Thank you I will check it out!
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,481