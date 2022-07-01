Any Interships Recommendations for a Highschooler?

Hello, I am currently a junior in highschool living in New york. I am looking for internships opportunities that relate to computer science so that I can build up my resume. I am currently part of a summer intensive that will teach the basics of computer science as well as help us build projects. I don't t know what I am going to do afterwards so what would you recommend I do? When I was looking for internships it was either for collage students or I had to be 18.