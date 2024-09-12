0x70736575646F in
How do I work at Levels.fyi
Hi guys, I've applied for a React Native developer position at levels.fyi since last year but I haven't gotten any response, I'm in West Africa, I have 3+ years of experience in React Native and I have a lot of projects I can showcase for my React Native skills
could anyone help me with a referral to Levels.fyi, please
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hi, thanks for your interest! Could you send another email to me at zuhayeer@levels.fyi and we'll get back to you
1
0x70736575646FFull Stack
Thanks so much for response, I’ll send the email, thank you
