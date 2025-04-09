J W in
Worked in the US and London? What’s the real difference?
If you’ve done time in both the US (especially big tech hubs) and London, I want your uncensored opinion.
How do they really compare in terms of:
- Comp (base, bonus, equity – the whole package)
- Career progression
- Work culture
- Ambition vs. chill factor
- Wokeness / politics / corporate theatre
- Life outside work
Is the American grind worth it? Does London trade ambition for “balance”? Or is that just a myth?
bigbenSoftware Engineer
Lived in London for a few years and honestly… I moved back to the US and haven’t looked back. Everyone hypes up the “better work-life balance” in the UK, and yeah, the hours on paper are shorter. But the weather, small flats, high taxes, and slower pace made life feel kind of… dull? Social life felt quieter, and it’s harder to build deep networks unless you already grew up there. In the US, if you’re intentional—pick the right company, avoid toxic orgs, and set boundaries—you can absolutely have a great lifestyle and make way more money. Plus, the energy and opportunity here just feels more alive.
worldsworstgoogler0Data Scientist
Love the nickname! I spent 5 years in London and, while I appreciate the stability, I don’t feel like I truly live. Most people just want to finish work and go home, there’s no passion or excitement about work. It makes me care less and I used to be so excited about learning
