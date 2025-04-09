Worked in the US and London? What’s the real difference?

If you’ve done time in both the US (especially big tech hubs) and London, I want your uncensored opinion.





How do they really compare in terms of:

- Comp (base, bonus, equity – the whole package)

- Career progression

- Work culture

- Ambition vs. chill factor

- Wokeness / politics / corporate theatre

- Life outside work





Is the American grind worth it? Does London trade ambition for “balance”? Or is that just a myth?