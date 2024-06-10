ktalks in
How to prepare for TPM interviews at MAANG companies
beerusgokugohan
Correct answer is it really depends on what company you are interviewing for(e.g Amazon over indexes on LPs and Behavioral while Meta takes an entirely different approach) but since your question is generic, here is my generic answer: mock practice helps the most.
HR5HR
Yeah, it feels weird to mock practice interviews, but it really is invaluable if you have someone who has conducted those interviews before giving you feedback.
