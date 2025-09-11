roy1141 in
Higher pay vs Better WLB
I've got two offers and each company offers some different pros and cons here and wanted y'all's input.
YOE: 5
Intuit
• Base: $150K
• TC: ~$200K (some equity, small bonus)
• Hours: likely ~40/week, 9–5 most days, weekends free, based on what I heard from the team
• Role: stable, not “rocket ship” growth but steady
Stripe
• Base: $190K
• TC: ~$280K (equity + performance bonus)
• Hours: 55–60/week on average, nights/weekends sometimes
• Role: high-growth environment, lots of visibility and faster career trajectory
Both are good companies but with a clear tradeoff in higher pay vs better WLB.
Curious how people think about this at different stages of their career.
25
7471
Sort by:
sky1121Software Engineer at Liberty Mutual
I’d pick Option A without hesitation. $200K with a true 40-hour week is great quality of life, and you’ll have energy for side projects, family, or even just sanity. I’ve done the grind at a high-growth startup before, and it wore me down way faster than the extra cash was worth.
26
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189