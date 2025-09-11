I've got two offers and each company offers some different pros and cons here and wanted y'all's input.





YOE: 5





Intuit

• Base: $150K

• TC: ~$200K (some equity, small bonus)

• Hours: likely ~40/week, 9–5 most days, weekends free, based on what I heard from the team

• Role: stable, not “rocket ship” growth but steady





Stripe

• Base: $190K

• TC: ~$280K (equity + performance bonus)

• Hours: 55–60/week on average, nights/weekends sometimes

• Role: high-growth environment, lots of visibility and faster career trajectory





Both are good companies but with a clear tradeoff in higher pay vs better WLB.





Curious how people think about this at different stages of their career.