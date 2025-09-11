roy1141 in  
Software Engineer at Expedia 

Higher pay vs Better WLB

I've got two offers and each company offers some different pros and cons here and wanted y'all's input.


YOE: 5


Intuit

• Base: $150K

• TC: ~$200K (some equity, small bonus)

• Hours: likely ~40/week, 9–5 most days, weekends free, based on what I heard from the team

• Role: stable, not “rocket ship” growth but steady


Stripe

• Base: $190K

• TC: ~$280K (equity + performance bonus)

• Hours: 55–60/week on average, nights/weekends sometimes

• Role: high-growth environment, lots of visibility and faster career trajectory


Both are good companies but with a clear tradeoff in higher pay vs better WLB.


Curious how people think about this at different stages of their career.

25
7471
Sort by:
sky1121Software Engineer at Liberty Mutual 
I’d pick Option A without hesitation. $200K with a true 40-hour week is great quality of life, and you’ll have energy for side projects, family, or even just sanity. I’ve done the grind at a high-growth startup before, and it wore me down way faster than the extra cash was worth.
26

About

Public

Tech

Members

833,189