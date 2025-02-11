Embedded Software Career

I'm an embedded software engineer and while I do enjoy working in embedded systems, the more I look at reported salaries the more I feel like I'd rather transition to backend or full-stack. Life isn't about compensation, but I enjoyed a lot of different software stacks throughout school and compensation does make it easier to fund the things that I enjoy.





Is it worth trying to transition away from embedded? I've got fives years of embedded experience, but I'm not sure how I'd transition to another type of position. I'm also curious if there are people who have had a lot of success in embedded and if I should just stick it out.





I might just be lost in figuring out what I want my career to be. My current employer doesn't seem to care much about my longterm progression, and I don't know who else to take advice from.