TC is 150K in LCOL state vs FAANG in HCOL

I currently make 150K TC working remote in an LCOL state with a decent mortgage.

COL calculators show that to maintain my standard of living in say, San Francisco, I'd have to make about $260K. My question then is, is it worth it to switch to a FAANG company, let's say Google, or just stay where I am. Does pay at these companies truly sky rocket after being there long enough?


B KSales Engineer  
Tbh $260k in SF would be a downgrade. The big thing the COL calcs leave out is taxes (bend over), and the size + quality of housing (expensive and not great), and general quality of life.

It could be worth it if you enjoy the BA, get a career boost, etc, but that’s up to you.
Kratos200Full Stack  
Bend over 😂

