datagirl94 in
How can I transition from product/program management to sales?
I have been at MSFT for about 3 years now and don't see potential for growth. Mainly, the goal post keeps moving. I am also ready for a change. I'm better skilled at helping others solve their problems. There are a few sales roles I feel as though I'd be good at but not sure how to make the transition without taking a pay cut (currently in low 100s). I don't have direct sales experience. My experience is in product and data. Current level is 60. Any leads or advice on how to transition?
AlexeyZProduct Manager
It is almost impossible to change the direction without losing the dose. It is unlikely that you will be able to get into the sales immediately to the middle position, unless you immediately come with ready-made Clients.
