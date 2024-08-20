How can I transition from product/program management to sales?

I have been at MSFT for about 3 years now and don't see potential for growth. Mainly, the goal post keeps moving. I am also ready for a change. I'm better skilled at helping others solve their problems. There are a few sales roles I feel as though I'd be good at but not sure how to make the transition without taking a pay cut (currently in low 100s). I don't have direct sales experience. My experience is in product and data. Current level is 60. Any leads or advice on how to transition?