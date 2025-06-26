Netflix design recruiting

I've had an incredibly challenging time finding a recruiter for product design (UX) at Netflix. I have a bunch of FAANG in my work history and am a high performing senior designer with current in-progress interview loops at other similar companies (GOOG, META, Anthropic) but can't seem to get a bite at Netflix. Anyone know how best to get a recruiter contact? I imagine online applications end up in the same black hole they do at other companies, too.