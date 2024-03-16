EnergyBallIncident in
How can I find Data Science/ML internships as an undergraduate?
I'm currently a freshman at a T20 studying math, and my goal is go to graduate school for statistics and eventually work as a data scientist. I wasn't seriously expecting to get any offers as a rising sophomore, but it seems like the majority if DS/ML internships are targeted towards grad students. I know that data science is a field that typically requires an advanced degree, but are there any specific resources I can use to find relevant internships as an undergrad?
waldo9000Computer Science
If your goal is to work in AI/ML in the long run, I think you should try to work in a research lab at your school instead of trying to get an internship in industry. Your school is a T20 so there should be plenty of CS profs there working on AI/ML. Once you get a paper or two out of research you may be able to get some internships. Papers will also help you get into grad school
