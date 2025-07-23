instructionDecode in  
 

SWE Job Hop to NYC To Support GFs Dream

Hello all,


My gf has the childhood dream of living in NYC. She wants to get out of the state we live in (that she has lived in her entire life). We talked about it, and decided we would go for it.


Can I get some advice on how to get out there? We have a time constraint, so we are trying to make something happen by end of September.


I have almost three years of experience across the stack. I have done everything... frontend, FIGMA UI/UX, backend, IaC, CI/CD, architecture, cradle to grave on features, real company impact a few times. I have even given presentations on behalf of the company. I like to think I punch above my paygrade in terms of skill and quality, but I doubt that will matter much given my years of experience and the current market.


Is there anything I should be doing to increase the probability of making this happen? I have been doing system design prep and leetcode prep after work, and I am still performing pretty strong day to day in my job. I am sending out resumes pretty much every night or every other night.


Thank you for any replies.

boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
An alternative could be finding a remote role and trying to move with that, and then look for an NYC-based role after. Honestly though, in-person roles at NYC are probably easier to find with remote roles being so coveted right now, but thought I'd drop this in case it helps
Yeah, good point. I will keep an eye out for this. I am already fully remote, so seeing tons of hybrid and in-office openings is a little gut wrenching. I worry that if I give up full WFH it might be awhile before I get it back. The price of doing business I guess.

