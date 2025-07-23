SWE Job Hop to NYC To Support GFs Dream

Hello all,





My gf has the childhood dream of living in NYC. She wants to get out of the state we live in (that she has lived in her entire life). We talked about it, and decided we would go for it.





Can I get some advice on how to get out there? We have a time constraint, so we are trying to make something happen by end of September.





I have almost three years of experience across the stack. I have done everything... frontend, FIGMA UI/UX, backend, IaC, CI/CD, architecture, cradle to grave on features, real company impact a few times. I have even given presentations on behalf of the company. I like to think I punch above my paygrade in terms of skill and quality, but I doubt that will matter much given my years of experience and the current market.





Is there anything I should be doing to increase the probability of making this happen? I have been doing system design prep and leetcode prep after work, and I am still performing pretty strong day to day in my job. I am sending out resumes pretty much every night or every other night.





Thank you for any replies.