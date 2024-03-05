JackOLantern in
How do you first identify and deal with toxic coworkers
Hi, I'm a fresh graduate working in a remote job and I notice a little bit of toxicity with regards to my work sometimes from one coworker of mine.
Im not sure if he's worried about the work getting completed on time so as to not increase the deadline the product will require or if he's being plain toxic?
My question is pretty simple, can you guys please give me advice on how I can spot toxicity and deal / navigate it effectively?
jeNr6kbwHe1KdkIhW1Data Scientist
Keep your conversations and meetings focused on the agenda and the problems you are trying to solve. Don't focus on discussing people/gossip. Have a team player mentality. Say thank you and acknowledge help from others and use "we" instead of "I" when talking through team initiatives. If your coworker is being toxic/putting down your work, maybe try rephrasing their statements back to them and ask if you're understanding correctly or if they could elaborate. If they are being mean, they won't bother explaining it. If they actually are frustrated with your work, maybe there is something for you to learn from, despite their tone.
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Yeah, I've learned to just deal with toxic coworkers by keeping everything work related and just focus on your stuff. If they have problems with your work or anything, you can ask for feedback on how better to partner with them or whatever, but if you're having to deal with a lot of office politics stuff, that's just not worth it.
