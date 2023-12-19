refer61614 in
Apple pausing sales of its Series 9 watch lineup.
Apple's playing dirty here. They sat down with Masimo, chatting about teaming up, but turns out they had this sneaky plan, Project Everest, to grab Masimo's tech without paying. They even poached 20 of Masimo's team, doubling their paychecks to bring them over immediately. They gave a $4M offer to Masimo's CTO, who immediately files 12 patents upong joining Apple, almost certainly based on Masimo's secrets. Despite all that, Apple's version falls flat and doesn't even have FDA approval. Joe Kiani, Masimo's CEO and an immigrant engineer, is in full-on battle mode. He's thrown over $60M fighting Apple, and in vengeance and it seems like he's actually starting to win. Most companies would've backed down but it seems like its gotten much more personal.
Apple is literally becoming the 1984 bully they portrayed IBM to be in their ad back in the day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtvjbmoDx-I
