Another one bites the dust!!! (x A x)

Unfortunately, like many folks, I too received my termination notice this past week!! :( However, I believe when a door closes, another opens!! So, I'm diving head-first into connecting & searching for my next opportunity!!





I am a Technical Program Manager / Sr Project Manager (PMP & CSM) commanding 15+ years within global business and information technology services environments, Big 4 Consulting & Big 5 Ad experience in both Agile & hybrid product development environments. I'm seeking a similar or relevant role in NYC / hybrid / remote!





Any referrals would be greatly appreciated. I am open to any org and industry -- a great team and opportunity to learn / add value is most important! Feel free to email me, topseniorprojectleader@gmail.com. I'm happy to be of any assistance. It's tough out there, but by sticking together, we can not just survive, but thrive!! :) Thank you!!





