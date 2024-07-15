Tim Duncan in
Is RSU $ based on grant date or appreciation?
E.g. if I see a salary from Nvidia with 100k RSU and has been at company for 3 years, but the salary was posted recently, is that 100k based on the granted amount 3 years ago or the current value?
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Levels asks you to put current value if you're putting in your current salary. Usually if you see 0 YOE at company in that filter, it's probably a new offer grant. When you click on the data point, you can also see if it's a New Offer (Offer from X Date) or Current Amount (Employee as of Y Date).
2
