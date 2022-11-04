New Grad Position Help

trufflefries14 in  
Hey all!


I'm a graduating Computer Engineering major and need some advice. I've been applying to jobs and getting rejected consistently before even interviewing. I have a good amount of experience (3 internships, ML research, I'm a TA) and my GPA is decent (3.4). I'm starting to get worried about finding a good high-paying job.


Any advice would be appreciated!

randomguy123Software Engineer  
Probably the resume. Get it reviewed!
5
trufflefries14Computer Engineering  
Got it reviewed by my most recent manager at my internship and a bunch of older friends in tech and they said it was really good so I don't think it's that

