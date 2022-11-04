trufflefries14 in
New Grad Position Help
Hey all!
I'm a graduating Computer Engineering major and need some advice. I've been applying to jobs and getting rejected consistently before even interviewing. I have a good amount of experience (3 internships, ML research, I'm a TA) and my GPA is decent (3.4). I'm starting to get worried about finding a good high-paying job.
Any advice would be appreciated!
randomguy123
Probably the resume. Get it reviewed!
trufflefries14
Got it reviewed by my most recent manager at my internship and a bunch of older friends in tech and they said it was really good so I don't think it's that
