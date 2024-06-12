Victor Ronchin in
What's the main reason an organisation forks a repository in github?
Hey guys, I don't understand the role of forks. Could you enlighten me?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Typically the reason is "this tool/package almost solves my problem, but I have specific considerations or use cases that I need to build custom support for." Typically, you would try to make an upstream contribution instead of forking, because then functionality can be owned/supported by the community. However, some contributions may be too niche, or may not fit into the goals of the project, or <insert opinionated reason why these contributions won't be accepted>. Then you fork. A good example is Google maintaining a fork of the Linux kernel for use in Android OS. Google's use case is much more focused and narrow compared to the kernel maintainers who are building for everyone, and additionally Google wants the freedom to make certain opinionated choices about architecture (e.g. power management) without going through the kernel maintainers.
vivironchinData Scientist
Thanks a lot for your answer!! that will help my analysis greatly.
