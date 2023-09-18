Beowulf in
Chief Product Officer for Microsoft Windows leaves for Amazon
Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer for the Windows and Devices division at Microsoft is reportedly leaving to lead Amazon's Alexa and Echo business.
https://www.geekwire.com/2023/longtime-microsoft-hardware-leader-panos-panay-is-leaving-the-company-after-19-years/
3
2904
Sort by:
EQ1992Software Engineering Manager
It's unrelated, but Microsoft also just had a huge potential data leak occur, for which they've put out a response on it. https://msrc.microsoft.com/blog/2023/09/microsoft-mitigated-exposure-of-internal-information-in-a-storage-account-due-to-overly-permissive-sas-token/ Not sure what's going on over there, but Microsoft seems like they've had a ton of random issues pop up fairly recently
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,496